TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Drivers, start your engines.

The Cursing for the Kids Car Show is set for this weekend. The event benefits the Vigo County Children's Home.

Organizers say there will be food, live music, and awards. They said they want the community to come together to help the kids.

The car show is set to take place on Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm at The Meadows Shopping Center.