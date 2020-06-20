Car show helps support homeless veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some 37,000 U.S. veterans do not have a home.

That's according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

It's a nationwide problem, and a local problem.

Gears for Grunts enlisted car and bike enthusiasts to help generate awareness and money to combat the issue.

Hundreds parked outside Top Guns in Terre Haute for a show.

The money raised at this event will support the Loyal Veterans Battalion.

Volunteers are currently renovating a house that will become a transitional home for veterans right here in the valley.

"We have taken on the mission to help these veterans and to help try and get them off the streets, and if we can't get them off the street, at least give them warm clothes. Give them food. Provide some type of comfort for them," said Mike Egy.

Organizers said more than 200 cars stopped by the event.