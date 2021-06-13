Car show helps celebrate the Wabash Valley's reopening after pandemic

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Who doesn't love an old car show? That is what some Wabash Valley people got to get out and enjoy Saturday afternoon.

The Emmanuel United Methodist Church at 6076 on U.S. Highway 150 in West Terre Haute hosted a car show.

"I think a lot of people have kind just been isolated and feeling lonely and cut off from people and so, it's just a way to help people connect with each other and there is still people in the community that want to get to know each other." explains Emmanuel Methodist Church Pastor, Clark Cowden.

Cowden tells News 10 that he really hoped this event helped bring people closer together and helped open the door for those living with mental health.

If you want to see more fun community events like the car show, you can expect another event in August.

You can find more information on events hosted by the church by going to its Facebook page.