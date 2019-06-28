Car show for a cause: giving back to the homeless veterans in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Homelessness has become a big concern across the Wabash Valley.

The Loyal Veteran's Battalion and Top Guns are coming together with hopes to help eliminate the number of community members sleeping on the streets.

Saturday morning they will be hosting Gears for Grunts, it's an annual car show dedicated to giving back to those in need.

All of the proceeds will be donated directly to the Loyal Veteran's Battalion in Terre Haute.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. There will be a silent auction, music, and barbeque.

The event gives community members the opportunity to have fun while giving back to those who need it most.

Many who put this event on tells News 10 that there's a bigger meaning behind the fun.

Alex Ringwald is the general manager at Top Guns. He tells us why he wants to be so involved in the process.

"We hate to see any type of homelessness here in Vigo County. We do as much as we can to help everyone out... we hope to raise as much money as we possibly can for local veterans in this community," Ringwald said.

Retired marine, Michael Egy, tells us that many veterans have a hard time rejoining society after being enlisted.

"When veterans come back they get displaced into society so to say, they become homeless they don't know how to get out of being homeless," Egy said.

Egy tells us he's hopeful this years event can help bring those homeless vets back into the working world.

Donations will only be made available through cash, so don't forget to take cash out before you head out!