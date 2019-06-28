Clear

Car show for a cause: giving back to the homeless veterans in Vigo County

Homelessness has become a big concern across the Wabash Valley. The Loyal Veteran's Battalion and Top Guns are coming together with hopes to help eliminate the number of community members sleeping on the streets.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 8:55 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Homelessness has become a big concern across the Wabash Valley.

The Loyal Veteran's Battalion and Top Guns are coming together with hopes to help eliminate the number of community members sleeping on the streets.

Saturday morning they will be hosting Gears for Grunts, it's an annual car show dedicated to giving back to those in need.

All of the proceeds will be donated directly to the Loyal Veteran's Battalion in Terre Haute.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. There will be a silent auction, music, and barbeque. 

The event gives community members the opportunity to have fun while giving back to those who need it most.

Many who put this event on tells News 10 that there's a bigger meaning behind the fun.

Alex Ringwald is the general manager at Top Guns. He tells us why he wants to be so involved in the process. 

"We hate to see any type of homelessness here in Vigo County. We do as much as we can to help everyone out... we hope to raise as much money as we possibly can for local veterans in this community," Ringwald said. 

Retired marine, Michael Egy, tells us that many veterans have a hard time rejoining society after being enlisted. 

"When veterans come back they get displaced into society so to say, they become homeless they don't know how to get out of being homeless," Egy said. 

Egy tells us he's hopeful this years event can help bring those homeless vets back into the working world.

Donations will only be made available through cash, so don't forget to take cash out before you head out!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Hot & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Car show for a cause: giving back to the homeless veterans in Vigo County

Image

Sunny, hot and humid. High: 90°

Image

Serious crash in eastern Vigo County

Image

TH Rex baseball

Image

Thursday late forecast

Image

Kids in the kitchen: Cooking up fun at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Local YMCA locations honor military members and veterans

Image

Retirement party honors Terre Haute's Chamber of Commerce president

Image

Crime Stoppers: The search Chase Grizzel

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them