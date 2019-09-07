Car oil and florescent tubes popular items at Tox Away Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can’t throw just anything into the garbage. That’s why the Vigo County Waste Management District organizes a Tox Away day each year.

Staff set up at the Vigo County Fairgrounds to accept things like paint and chemicals Saturday. The district director says a few hundred people dropped stuff off. Car oil and florescent tubes were the most common items.

“If you put it in a landfill its eventually going to leach into the ground and it could cause all kinds of problems so, in taking care of it the proper way we're going to protect the environment much longer,” Vigo County Solid Waste Management district director, Kathy Kinney said.

She says these items will now get a proper disposal.

The electronic waste day is September 10th. That’s from noon to 5 P.M. at the solid waste facility.