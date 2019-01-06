PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was seriously injured after an accident in Putnam County Sunday.

Authorities say the accident happened on County Road 550 north at the Hendricks County line.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the car ran off the side of the road before come back across and hitting a guard rail. Deputies say the car "went airborne" before colliding with a tree and landing in a creek.

People nearby were able to rescue the driver before crews arrived.

The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.