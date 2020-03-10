Car crashes into utility pole

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A car crashed into a utility pole.
It happened around 4:00 Tuesday morning at 447 North Thorpe Place.
That's near the Bethesda Cemetery in West Terre Haute.
The crash knocked down several power lines.
One person received minor injuries.
Our crew at the scene saw ne person being taken away in handcuffs.
