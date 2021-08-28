Car crashes into local Terre Haute business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Saturday afternoon car crash leaves one woman in the hospital and damage to a local business.

Officials say this accident happened just after 12 PM on Saturday US 41 in Terre Haute.

Vigo County dispatch tells News 10, two vehicles crashed into each other on the highway. One of the vehicles then proceeded to hit the Power Orthodontics building. This left damage to the front of the building, which is currently being repaired.

They say one woman was transported to the hospital but has non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the people involved in the crash has not been released yet.

We will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.