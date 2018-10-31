Single vehicle crash in Terre Haute under investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating after a crash in Terre Haute.

It happened just before 10:00 on 3rd Street near Washington.

Our crew on the scene observed a single vehicle crashed into an electrical pole.

The crash knocked out the traffic light for the intersection, resulting in police directing traffic.

The extent of any injuries and the cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.