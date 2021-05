TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Earlier this evening there was a wreck involving a transcare ambulance, everyone was able to walk away with minor injuries.

Fire fighters tell us a car crashed into the ambulance at the intersection of 3rd and Margaret.

This caused the ambulance to flip on its side.

There were 3 workers inside, no patients.

They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The person driving the other car was not injured.