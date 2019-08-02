Car Thefts More Likely During Summer Months

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- According to a study done by the Insurance Information Institute, a vehicle is stolen every 41 seconds in America. In fact, the months of July and August are the top two months for vehicle thefts.

This year, the number of vehicles stolen in Vigo County is on pace to be higher than last year. According to Vigo County's 911 director Vicki Oster, 91 vehicle thefts were called in during June, July, and August 2018.

In June and July of this year, nearly 70 calls were recorded--and one call has already been made in the two days since August began.

"Typically, crime increases when it's better weather," Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said, "You can never leave your keys in your car unattended. It only takes a second for someone to get in your car and take it."

Fortunately, there are many ways to prevent your car from being stolen. The number one thing to do is always lock the car doors and roll up the windows. Make it as hard as possible for a potential car thief to steal your car.

Hide valuables and make sure there is nothing visible in the car that could catch a thief's eye. Park the vehicle in well lit and populated areas to try and deter car thieves. Installing an anti-thief security system is a great idea. Thieves are more likely to skip a car if they see an added layer of protection.

Lastly, think about getting a vehicle recovery system. This allows your car to be tracked in the unfortunate case that it is stolen.

"If somebody wants something, they'll normally take it," car salesman Michael Dunn said, "but you want to make it as hard as possible for them. Even in the garage, I lock my car."

With August being one of the top two months for car thefts, there's all the more reason to take extra precautions. No one wants their car to be stolen.