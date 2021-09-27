Local Car Seat Safety Initiative is helping keep children safe on the roads

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is helping keep our youth safe on the roads!



This weekend, the Chances and Services for Youth (CASY) along with Union Health hosted a free car seat safety check. This is all in an effort to promote safety and education to local parents during every day driving.

According to the Department of Transportation, car acccidents are one of the leading causes of death among children. And some of these deaths are the result of car seats being misued. Data shows nearly half of all car seats are not used correctly.

Now, this local nonprofit is stepping up to help keep more families safe on the roads through education and advocacy.

If you and your family didn't get a chance to come to Saturday's events. There are still more opportunities for you and your family.

To schedule an appointment for a Car Seat Safety Check, you can call CASY at (812) 232 3952.