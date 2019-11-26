Capital Improvement Board set to buy Clabber Girl parking lot for $275,000 ahead of convention center construction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An agreement has been reached for the last piece of property needed for a convention center in downtown Terre Haute.
It's regarding a parking lot at 9th and Cherry Streets.
The Capital Improvement Board will buy the land for $275,000.
Clabber Girl will be allowed to use 40 spaces in the convention center's parking garage.
The Hulman board approved the purchase.
Those bonds should close next month.
