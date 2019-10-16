Capital Improvement Board agrees to buy land for new convention center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Capital Improvement Board has an agreement to buy land for the new convention center.

The board met on Wednesday morning.

It will buy the Clabber Girl lot at 9th and Cherry Streets and the lot east of the Hilton Garden Inn.

The Hulman family owns the Clabber Girl lot. It will be purchased for $275,000. The lot near the Hilton Garden Inn is owned by the Dora Brothers. It will be purchased for $354,000.

Businessman Greg Gibson is also donating land for the project.

The board is also setting aside money to get construction started when purchases are final.