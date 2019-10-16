TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Capital Improvement Board has an agreement to buy land for the new convention center.
The board met on Wednesday morning.
It will buy the Clabber Girl lot at 9th and Cherry Streets and the lot east of the Hilton Garden Inn.
The Hulman family owns the Clabber Girl lot. It will be purchased for $275,000. The lot near the Hilton Garden Inn is owned by the Dora Brothers. It will be purchased for $354,000.
Businessman Greg Gibson is also donating land for the project.
The board is also setting aside money to get construction started when purchases are final.
Related Content
- Capital Improvement Board agrees to buy land for new convention center
- Capital Improvement Board agrees to $24.6 million maximum price for the convention center and parking garage
- Commissioners add new member to Capital Improvement Board
- Construction company selection for convention center project
- CIB meets to discuss convention center design
- One step closer to a Convention Center
- Commissioners approve funding for convention center
- City council approves convention center funding plan
- Group working to save convention center plans at Hulman Center
- Food and beverage tax progresses; new convention center in sight
Scroll for more content...