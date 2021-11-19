Can't find your flimsy COVID-19 vaccination card? Here's how you can access your records online

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Remember that flimsy COVID-19 vaccine card you might have received earlier this year? You know, the one with the vaccine dates and the type of shot you received.

As the talk of booster shots continues to heat up, can you find your card? No problem! Here's how you can get your hands on your records.

If you live in Indiana, the state has your information in their vaccination portal at this link.

If you're not registered, you'll need to go to the site and provide things like your email address and phone number to create an account.

In Illinois, you'll need to go to the Vax Verify site (linked here) and follow the instructions.