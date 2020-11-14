Cannonball Harley-Davidson holds Toys-For-Tots toy drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - It's the time of giving, and those all familiar Toys-For-Tots boxes were filling up at a local motorcycle dealership.

Cannonball Harley Davidson dealership in Terre Haute teamed up with the United States Marine Corp. and the "3 Mc Car Club" for their annual Toys For Tots toy drive. They also held a car drive put on by the 3 Mc Car Club. Those who also wanted to show off their vehicle paid a $10 dollar donation that goes directly to the Toys For Tots foundation.

We spoke to Sam Cummins, who is the event coordinator as well as a Marine Corp veteran, and we asked him what this event means to him.

"You can imagine what it would be like to not have a Christmas. So to be able to provide that for someone, to wake up on Christmas morning and have something to enjoy is just, it means everything in the world honestly."

Today is not the only day you can donate at Cannonball Harley-Davidson. They will have the Toys-For-Tots boxes for you to drop off unwrapped toys for the next couple of weeks.

For more information, you can call them at (812)232-7821.