Candy store in Casey, Illinois welcomes back in customers

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - More businesses and organizations in the Wabash Valley are starting to reopen, but things are certainly different as the community adjusts to the impact of COVID-19.

One local business that's open again is Casey's Candy Depot.

It's in Casey, Illinois.

The store officially opened to the public again Friday.

Only 10 customers can be in the store at any time to maintain social distancing.

The store is checking employees' temperatures and increasing cleaning.

Health officials said people should wear face masks while in public.

"It's really exciting seeing all of our regulars again. I know they've missed us. We've been doing curbside, but it's not the same as being able to come in and experience the whole atmosphere of the store. Tourists, they're ready to go, it's summer agian," said Racheal Ridgley.

You can get some of these sweet treats for yourself.

Casey's Candy Depot is open Sunday from noon until 5 o'clock central time.