Candy company honors Ernie Pyle on the 75th anniversary of his death

DANA, Ind. (WTHI) - It may be a tough time for many local businesses...but that's not stopping one from celebrating an American icon.

Brooke's Candy Company in Dana is honoring the 75th anniversary of Ernie Pyle's death with commemorative boxes.

The boxes of chocolate have a photo of the famous journalist on the lid with his story.

Learn how you can pick up a box of the chocolate and more about Ernie Pyle here.