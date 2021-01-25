ONTARIO, CANADA If you have a sweet tooth boy, do we have a job to tell you about!

The Candy Funhouse in Ontario, Canada is looking for Candyologists.

Now that's a fancy title for someone who eats thousands of confectionary products.

These people will help the company pick products that will be a part of the 1st candy funhouse branded candy line.

The company's hiring 2 full-time people for $30 an hour.

There are also 8 part-time positions and they'll pay $26 an hour.

Applicants have to have a high school diploma and be a citizen of the US or Canada to apply.

Applications will be accepted until February 15th.

‘Candyologist’ – Candy and Chocolate Taste Tester (Remote) - FT

Do you love CANDY and CHOCOLATE?

Are you passionate about confectionary and exploring unreleased and existing products?

If so, this might be the perfect position for you!

We are currently looking for Full Time and Part Time Candy and Chocolate taste testers, also known as ‘Candyologists’!

Candidates should have enthusiasm and eagerness to try confectionary products. We are looking for honest and objective opinions on the products that will be taste tested. Candidates will be responsible for tasting and reviewing from the 3000 products we currently carry.

The candidates will also play an integral role in selecting the candies that will be a part of the first ever Candy Funhouse branded candy line. 10 new and original candy creations will be selected and narrowed down from 100’s of possible options. Here at Candy Funhouse, confectionary is a science!