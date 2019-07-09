Clear

CANDLES Museum offers free admission in honor of Eva Kor

CANDES is now open for the first time since Eva's passing on July 4. Admission is free.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.(WTHI) - Flowers decorate the parking spot dedicated to Eva Kor outside the Candles Museum. Kor is a Holocaust survivor and the founder of the CANDLES Museum, a space dedicated to education about the Holocaust.  

Today marks the museum's first opening since Eva's passing on July 4. The museum is offering free admission throughout the week of July 9 in honor of Eva's legacy. 

Many people have learned Eva's Holocaust survival story over the years. Now, the museum wants to know how Eva impacted you.  There's a guest book available at the museum for visitors to sign and share their memories. 

Eva may no longer be here to share her experiences, but the museum isn't going to let that stop the world from learning her story.

"She would have wanted us to keep going, so that's the plan," Jessica McDonald. Communications Director for CANDLES, says.

The museum is outgrowing its current space. McDonald says the museum is looking for a larger facility. 

More information about Eva's story is available here

