Candles celebrates National Museum Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute celebrated National Museum Day with free admission Saturday from 10 to 4 pm.

Candles is the only Holocaust Museum in the state of Indiana, and organizers say they have a really distinct local connection.

The museum tells the story of Eva Kor and her husband.

As well as another Terre Haute survivor Walter Sommers.

Organizers say the museum also specializes in continuing education for the public.

"For people who have a strong interest in the history of the Holocaust or the Jewish people, but also people who are new to the subject," Visitor Experience Coordinator Gwen Montgomery said.

"it's a good experience no matter what level you're coming from."

The museum has their Be The Change event via zoom on Sunday with guest speaker Clyde Ford. Click here to learn how you can attend.