Candles Holocaust Museum to resume annual Poland trip next year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local museum is inviting you to take a trip back in history once again.

Candles Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute will resume its annual trip to Poland in the Summer of 2022.

This is a trip the museum has done since 2005. The museum said they haven't hosted a trip in the last few years.

This will be the first trip since Eva Kor's passing. An audio tour will allow those going to hear Eva's story from Auschwitz.

