Candles Holocaust Museum set to reopen after the passing of Eva Kor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many around the world... are still mourning the loss of Eva Kor. She was a Holocaust survivor known for her powerful story of forgiveness and healing.

Kor is the founder of the Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute. The museum represents her story and all the struggles she faced during her time in Auschwitz. Out of respect for Kor, Candles has been closed since her passing.

The doors of the museum are set to reopen Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Community members are encouraged to visit and share their thoughts on her impact.

All are welcome to the reopening of the museum.

Several have already left flowers and stones against the building to pay their respects.

Kor passed away peacefully at 85-years-old on July 4th. She died in Poland while making the museum's yearly visit.

As a young child, she experienced horrific experiments during her time at the concentration camps, after that her mission centered around sharing her experience while spreading a positive message to others to keep fighting.

Kor's message impacted many. News 10 spoke with the former Director, Keil Majewski, on the passing.

"Confronting those historical injustices and traumas is really the most important thing we can be doing right now. I just think she is a quintessential example of the power of the human spirit, and for that, she will always be remembered," Majewski.

Employees of the museum tell us that they are hopeful several community members will visit as the museum reopens.