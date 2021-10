TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local museum will be receiving assistance after being impacted by COVID-19.

Candles Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute has been awarded an Operating Support Grant of $20,000.

The grant is from Indiana Humanities.

The relief is given to organizations impacted by the pandemic.

Candles Museum was one of 59 across the state to receive the funding.

Over $800,000 of funding was given across the state of Indiana.