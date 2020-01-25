Clear

Candles Holocaust Museum creates new program to spread kindness

The "Create to Care Craft Program" has a new project each month that gets kids thinking about ways they can be kind and make the world a better place.

Posted: Jan 25, 2020 4:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Never give up, be kind and forgive.

That's what late Holocaust survivor Eva Kor taught us.

Now, those lessons are being passed down to a new generation thanks to a new program.

Candles Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute is offering the "Create to Care Craft Program."

This month, kids are making calendars and thinking about ways they can be kind and helpful to others.

Each month, a new craft will focus on a new lesson.

From kindness, to teamwork, to finding purpose the goal of the program is to plant seeds in young hearts, so they can make the world a better place.

"We have to start to understand that it's the differences that make it a unique world to live in, and not the differences that cause reason for hate," Leah Simpson, Director of Candles Holocaust Museum.

This program is included in the museum's general admission price.

