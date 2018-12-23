Candlelight path

ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI) -- One church in the Wabash Valley is lighting the way Sunday night.

Dailey Chapel lined the road with hundreds of candles.

The church has been doing this for almost 30 years.

Each year they light hundreds of candles on the road that leads to the church in Rosedale.

After each one is lit church leaders host a Christmas Candlelight service.

Organizers say after all these years there have only been 2 times where the candles would not light.

They say it's become a tradition in the town.