Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It is one of the most watched races nationwide. The candidates for United States Senate, representing Indiana, answered your questions Monday night during a live debate.

One question, in particular, seemed to stir emotion and even sympathy in the candidates.

Libertarian Lucy Brenton, Democrat Incumbent Joe Donnelly and Republican Mike Braun took questions from the moderator and voters during the debate.

One voter, a Hoosier mother, took to the microphone and explained how her 4-year-old son was killed at a babysitter's house when a fully loaded handgun was left unsecured. She said there is a lack of legislation to hold gun owners liable in cases like this. She asked if the candidates would support safe storage laws.

The responses varied.

Senator Donnelly said, "Well, I believe in the 2nd Amendment but I also believe, with rights come responsibilities and a storage law is something that we need to look at. What we also need to do is stop the gun show loophole, as well."

Braun said, "I think the places where we've tried to use gun laws generally impact the folks that are law-abiding. I'm going to be for anything that proves effective to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. I'm going to always be there to defend the 2nd Amendment rights."

Brenton said, "I see my own 5-year-old flashing through my eyes and I'm grateful that my husband and I are responsible gun owners who keep all of our guns locked. I think that's an important step that, as Senator Donnelly said, with rights come responsibilities. We shouldn't have to pass laws to do this people. This is common sense."

This was just one of the topics discussed at the debate and Terre Haute was mentioned a few time by just one candidate. Donnelly spoke about the city when talking about veterans, jobs and even defending his vote on judicial nominees.

If you missed the debate you can watch it here.