Candidates for attorney general give their take on the pandemic response

INDIANA, (WTHI) - The pandemic is an important issue being talked about on the campaign trail.

News 10 recently spoke with the two candidates for Indiana attorney general, republican Todd Rokita and democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel.

In this campaign alert, we asked about where they stand on pandemic response.

"Well, there's a very strong role the attorney general can play if you pick the right one and I'm the only one in this race that will actually work to fight federal government overreach. We need to come back as a state stronger and better than ever. One of the ways that can be hampered is if you have federal bureaucrats making up regulations that hurt job creators from doing their number one job which is hiring more Hoosiers," said Todd Rokita.

"There's great cause for concern and I think it really does come back to people have to take this seriously. I was very supportive of the governor's mask order when he came out with that about three months ago. But, it's more than masks. It's social distancing, washing your hands, doing the simple things to keep yourself and your family members and neighbors safe," said Jonathan Weinzapfel.