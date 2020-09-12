Candidate forum promotes getting to know who you may vote for

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The goal of a local partnership is to make sure you know where the candidates stand on issues before you cast your ballot.

Saturday, the League of Women Voters and the Vigo County Public Library hosted a 2020 candidate forum.

This forum is offered each election year but was done virtually this time due to COVID-19.

News 10's Rondrell Moore served as moderator and rougly 20 candidates representing 9 races took part.

Those races range from Vigo County school board, to county commission, and the state senate.

"It's incredibly important that we get to meet the candidates so that way you know who is on the ballet and you have a great understanding of who you're voting for at the time when you're in the ballot booth," said Elizabeth Scamihorn with the Vigo County Public Library.

The forum was recorded Saturday.

It will be posted at 10 in the morning next saturday.

You'll find it at votevigo.org.

It will also be shared on social media.

As a reminder, the library launched the vote vigo initative last year.

It encourages voter registration and turnout.