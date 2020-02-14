Candidate filing challenge in Vigo County Commissioner District 2 race

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A challenge has been filed in Pat Goodwin’s candidate filing as a democrat in Vigo County.

In paperwork filed late this week, Hobert Roberts, Sr. outlined his argument for challenging Goodwin’s filing as a democratic candidate for Vigo County Commissioner District 2.

Roberts told News 10 Goodwin’s previous filing as an independent candidate in the 2019 Terre Haute mayoral race is the primary issue in his challenge. Robert’s challenge paperwork included social media posts by Goodwin. Roberts also included a letter Goodwin sent to supporters saying he “… will not be running for office again. Please don’t ask me to give it some time before saying that, or try running as a democrat next time, or whatever else.”

One of the posts included in the paperwork submitted by Roberts was a social media comment by Goodwin that said he “…filed to run IN the democratic primary, not AS a democrat.”

News 10 has also reached out to Goodwin for comment.

You can find the list of republican and democratic filings through the Vigo County website.