Clear

Cancer kept her from seeing the Backstreet Boys, so her sister planned a surprise -- and the band noticed

After a cancer diagnosis prevented her from seeing her favorite band in concert, her sister and her nurses brought the concert to her.

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 12:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- After a cancer diagnosis prevented her from seeing her favorite band in concert, her sister and her nurses brought the concert to her.

For Christmas, Amanda Cooley, a mother of four, and her sister had gotten tickets to see the Backstreet Boys. Ever since, she'd been counting down the days until August 21, when they were supposed to go see them in Atlanta.

But three weeks before the concert, Cooley learned she had leukemia. Her treatment got in the way of being able to see the boy band in person, so Cooley's sister, Maggie Kingston, recruited the nursing staff at Northside Hospital to give her a surprise.

She had Cooley's best friend make T-shirts with a few of the Backstreet Boys' most popular lyrics, and printed invitations asking the nurses to come to her sister's room and sing, Kingston said.

Kingston recorded at least a dozen nurses coming into the hospital room dancing and singing.

Kingston posted the video on Facebook and expressed her gratitude to the hospital staff. "The nurses here are awesome if you can't tell!"

But it gets better.

Kingston's video got the attention of one of the band members, Nick Carter, who tweeted that Amanda was "missed" at State Farm Arena.

These are memories that will last her until Backstreet's back, alright.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
A Warmer Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adam Schenk

Image

Northview turf

Image

ISU Football

Image

Chad Smith

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute assisted living facility holds a community night

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting

Image

Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

Image

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down