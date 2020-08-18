Cancellation of the Covered Bridge Festival brings economic impact to the community

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The cancellation of the Covered Bridge Festival will bring a big loss for the community.

We told you yesterday that Parke County commissioners voted to pull this year's event.

This impacts many vendors and local businesses that rely on the massive 10-day-long festival for revenue. This includes people and groups that offer land for booths, camping, and parking.

If you've stopped by Mansfield, there's a good chance you've used 'Jim's Parking.'

The owner says the pandemic has been tough for vendors who would normally use his property.

In turn, this is a financial hit for him as well.

"These people are hurting. They've went from March until now...no show. No show, sorry canceled, and you know they're hard-working people...like a factory owner, they're hustling," Todd Payne, owner of Jim's Parking said.

