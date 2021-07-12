Can you get a sunburn if it's cloudy?

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - We all enjoy spending time outside in the summer sun. But we sometimes forget to wear sunscreen and we end up getting burned by the end of the day.

Clouds don’t really make a big difference when it comes to getting a sunburn outside. Clouds are made up of water droplets. The clouds can transmit, reflect and scatter UV radiation. The amount of UV radiation that passes through clouds is dependant upon the thickness of the cloud. The larger and thicker the cloud, the lesser amount of UV radiation that is passed. UV radiation can and does reflect off the sides of big cumulus clouds. This can actually enhance the UV radiation put off.

The sun emits three types of ultraviolet rays:

UVA - accounts for 95% of ultraviolet radiation that reaches the earth’s surface. This is the radiation that is the biggest contributor to skin aging and skin cancer.

- accounts for 95% of ultraviolet radiation that reaches the earth’s surface. This is the radiation that is the biggest contributor to skin aging and skin cancer. UVB - Are the rays that cause skin reddening and of course, sunburns.

- Are the rays that cause skin reddening and of course, sunburns. UVC - is the smallest wavelength that comes from the sun.

So, on cloudy days, the sun’s rays can still penetrate the clouds which is why we warm up during the day even on overcast days.

This is why it’s always important to wear that sunscreen of at least SPF 30 or greater if you’ll be outside for a long period of time.