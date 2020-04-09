Can you be charged with violating local travel orders?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Recently people who have been arrested in public have also been charged with a violation of local travel orders.

"There are people dying from this. So, you know we need to understand that and do what we can to not only protect yourself but to protect others," Terry Modesitt, Vigo County Prosecutor said.

Across the country, states are enacting stay-at-home orders. Many officers are not strictly enforcing these orders, but Modesitt said here, some charges have been made for those in violation.

"Law enforcement has been actually adding some charges with people that they've placed under arrest for actually violating the travel ban," Modesitt said.

And it's no small fee. If you're charged with violating the travel ban in Indiana it could mean 180 days in jail or a $1,000 fine.

"It's a crime just like anything else you can be arrested for," he said. "Just to kind of get the message out there that hey we do have this travel ban, it also is a crime if, in fact, you violate it."

Right now, the only people being charged with this are those who are already being arrested for something else.

So, should everyone be worried?

"I mean as it stands right now law enforcement is not like looking for people. We hope that people will be smart enough to abide by the travel ban and only get out if, in fact, it's necessary," Modesitt said. "We haven't gone that far yet, but I mean obviously if the pandemic continues on and we continue to have issues then we'll have to do more at that point."

It's important to remember essential travel is okay. If you're an essential employee going to work or you are getting groceries for your family is all considered essential.

Not only can you be charged for that, but you can also be charged if you lie to or do not comply with a health official asking about COVID-19. You could be charged anywhere from a Class B Misdemeanor to a Level 6 Felony.