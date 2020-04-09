Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Can you be charged with violating local travel orders?

Indiana and Illinois have stay-at-home orders in place. Some people in Vigo County have been charged for violating that order.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 9:44 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Recently people who have been arrested in public have also been charged with a violation of local travel orders.

"There are people dying from this. So, you know we need to understand that and do what we can to not only protect yourself but to protect others," Terry Modesitt, Vigo County Prosecutor said.

Across the country, states are enacting stay-at-home orders. Many officers are not strictly enforcing these orders, but Modesitt said here, some charges have been made for those in violation.

"Law enforcement has been actually adding some charges with people that they've placed under arrest for actually violating the travel ban," Modesitt said.

And it's no small fee. If you're charged with violating the travel ban in Indiana it could mean 180 days in jail or a $1,000 fine.

"It's a crime just like anything else you can be arrested for," he said. "Just to kind of get the message out there that hey we do have this travel ban, it also is a crime if, in fact, you violate it."

Right now, the only people being charged with this are those who are already being arrested for something else.

So, should everyone be worried?

"I mean as it stands right now law enforcement is not like looking for people. We hope that people will be smart enough to abide by the travel ban and only get out if, in fact, it's necessary," Modesitt said. "We haven't gone that far yet, but I mean obviously if the pandemic continues on and we continue to have issues then we'll have to do more at that point." 

It's important to remember essential travel is okay. If you're an essential employee going to work or you are getting groceries for your family is all considered essential.

Not only can you be charged for that, but you can also be charged if you lie to or do not comply with a health official asking about COVID-19. You could be charged anywhere from a Class B Misdemeanor to a Level 6 Felony.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
FREEZE ADVISORY
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All-Star Series Cancelled

Image

Spring Seniors talk about NCAA granting extra year

Image

Surveillance Video Shows $1,000 Chainsaw being stolen from Local Business

Image

Vigo County Parks Department pushes back the start of the camping season

Image

Knox County Chamber working to support area businesses

Image

Virtual business program

Image

Grain bins destroyed by overnight storms in West Union

Image

Vincennes hit hard by overnight storms

Image

Indiana National Guard and COVID-19

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus