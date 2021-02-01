Can there be two snow crystals alike?

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - There are close to 1 septillion, or a trillion-trillion, or 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 snowflakes that fall during winter.

So, the odds that two snowflakes may be alike may be possible. But it's just impossible to know.

Each snowflake has a unique design. All snowflakes have 6 sides but there are 35 different shapes they can have.

Here are 5 of the most common snowflakes.

The first one is thin plates. They form when the outside temperature is around 25 to 32 degrees.

The next one is needles. These happen from 21 to 25 degrees.

Hollow columns form in 14 to 21 degree weather.

Stellar plates, from 10 to 14 degrees.

Dendrites form when the temperature is 3 degrees to 10 degrees.

As you get higher in the atmosphere, the colder air can create these different types of snowflakes high in the sky.

You can visit www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/snowflakes to see the many shapes snowflakes can come in.