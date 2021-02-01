Can there be two snow crystals alike?

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - There are close to 1 septillion, or a trillion-trillion, or 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 snowflakes that fall during winter.
So, the odds that two snowflakes may be alike may be possible. But it's just impossible to know.
Each snowflake has a unique design. All snowflakes have 6 sides but there are 35 different shapes they can have.
Here are 5 of the most common snowflakes.
- The first one is thin plates. They form when the outside temperature is around 25 to 32 degrees.
- The next one is needles. These happen from 21 to 25 degrees.
- Hollow columns form in 14 to 21 degree weather.
- Stellar plates, from 10 to 14 degrees.
- Dendrites form when the temperature is 3 degrees to 10 degrees.
As you get higher in the atmosphere, the colder air can create these different types of snowflakes high in the sky.
You can visit www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/snowflakes to see the many shapes snowflakes can come in.