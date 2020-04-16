Can creditors take stimulus checks? In Indiana, the answer may be yes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The stimulus checks from the federal coronavirus stimulus package can be garnished for unpaid child support.

In addition, for people who need the stimulus money the most to pay rent, buy groceries and keep the lights on, the cash may never get to those people.

On Wednesday, Janelle Anderson took a sigh of relief when she got a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) check deposited in her bank account.

“Yes, I actually just paid rent today,” Anderson said.

Anderson says she worked in a machine shop until the pandemic, and now is depending on the stimulus money and prays creditors don’t start knocking at her door.

“I’m hoping they don’t,” Anderson said.

She and her mother were one of the hundreds of people in line Wednesday at Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center for the weekly food distribution. For Anderson, the two boxes of groceries that Indiana guardsmen put in her backseat will have to last a week.

The line of people at the center has grown exponentially in the past month — so much so that the Indiana National Guard is directing traffic and helping with distribution.

Lines of people are also growing at other places trying to provide people with basic assistance during the pandemic.

When will you get your stimulus payment? Here’s how to check

4 answers to common questions about your stimulus check

IRS deposits first wave of stimulus checks

The stimulus money is protected from being taken to pay collectors of federal and state government debt, such as taxes and student loans.

Earlier this week, Jon Laramore of Indiana Legal Services filed a petition asking the Indiana Supreme Court for emergency rules to protect CARES Act money from garnishment and the state’s court-ordered collections. The petition filed by Indiana Legal Services is seeking protection from hospitals, car loans, landlords, finance companies and other private debt collectors. The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order late Wednesday afternoon that tells anyone who wanted to respond to the case to do so by Thursday afternoon. The short deadline could mean the state’s highest court is looking to take quick action in the case.

“There needs to be some vigilance if we want to protect this money so that it can be used for the purpose Congress intended it, that it not be pulled out of banks with no notice or little notice and applied for other purposes,” Laramore said.

The stimulus money is protected from federal debt collection, but protection at the state level needs to come from Gov. Eric Holcomb or the Indiana Supreme Court, according to Erin Macey of Indiana Institute for Working Families.

“One of the worst things I could think of is someone that has an outstanding debt from long ago losing their stimulus check at a time when they need groceries or medication or to keep their utilities on,” Macey said.