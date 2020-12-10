Clear

Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?

Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine? Here's what the professionals say.

Posted: Dec 10, 2020 1:10 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?

No. For a couple reasons, masks and social distancing will still be recommended for some time after people are vaccinated.

To start, the first coronavirus vaccines require two shots; Pfizer’s second dose comes three weeks after the first and Moderna’s comes after four weeks. And the effect of vaccinations generally aren’t immediate.

People are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot. But full protection may not happen until a couple weeks after the second shot.

It’s also not yet known whether the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines protect people from infection entirely, or just from symptoms. That means vaccinated people might still be able to get infected and pass the virus on, although it would likely be at a much lower rate, said Deborah Fuller, a vaccine expert at the University of Washington.

And even once vaccine supplies start ramping up, getting hundreds of millions shots into people’s arms is expected to take months.

READ MORE IN THIS SERIES:
– Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines?
– Am I immune to the coronavirus if I’ve already had it?
– Can I use a face shield instead of a mask?
Fuller also noted vaccine testing is just starting in children, who won’t be able to get shots until study data indicates they’re safe and effective for them as well.

Moncef Slaoui, head of the U.S. vaccine development effort, has estimated the country could reach herd immunity as early as May, based on the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. That’s assuming there are no problems meeting manufacturers’ supply estimates, and enough people step forward to be vaccinated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 62°
Sunny day with a gentle breeze.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Execution set to move forward for Brandon Bernard, why there's controversy behind the case

Image

Thursday: Sunny and mild. Light breeze. High: 58°

Image

Bloomfield North Central

Image

TH North West Vigo wrestling

Image

Northview TH South girls

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Randy Miller Jr.

Image

News 10's Susan Dinkel celebrates her 25th anniversary at News 10

Image

Terre Haute church sets up giving tree for people in need

Image

High School students took to the outdoors to make a shelter for Turkey Run Elementary school

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 812430

Reported Deaths: 14612
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3380937134
DuPage52300865
Will44069637
Lake41667694
Kane35489509
Winnebago21038306
Madison16760307
McHenry15901179
St. Clair15499290
Champaign1202671
Sangamon11434131
Peoria10630152
McLean958764
Kankakee9562127
Rock Island9512183
Tazewell8118136
Kendall713059
Macon7119152
LaSalle7041163
DeKalb565154
Adams521458
Vermilion466067
Boone430846
Williamson416994
Whiteside4141145
Clinton375166
Coles358865
Ogle328949
Grundy325928
Knox324192
Effingham323438
Henry310027
Jackson304442
Marion289073
Stephenson273744
Randolph264529
Macoupin264232
Livingston259346
Morgan252659
Franklin242936
Monroe240050
Bureau239257
Lee224647
Jefferson223065
Woodford212632
Christian210050
Fayette209840
Logan206032
Iroquois196139
Fulton177617
McDonough171845
Shelby156130
Jersey155526
Douglas154318
Montgomery136219
Union135329
Perry132634
Lawrence131915
Saline127731
Crawford127617
Bond125214
Warren124726
Cass120824
Jo Daviess119621
Carroll118827
Pike113533
Hancock109417
Wayne105335
Moultrie103816
Clay103024
Edgar101919
Richland99022
Greene96137
Ford90727
Clark89621
Washington8805
Mercer87715
Piatt8735
Mason82430
Johnson81811
Wabash7669
Cumberland74621
Jasper74613
White74512
Massac72413
De Witt71419
Menard5672
Pulaski4742
Marshall4697
Hamilton4496
Schuyler4492
Brown3678
Stark3467
Henderson3434
Calhoun3131
Unassigned3120
Alexander2844
Edwards2804
Putnam2770
Scott2680
Gallatin2293
Hardin1683
Pope1301
Out of IL130

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 398417

Reported Deaths: 6506
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion54204932
Lake33076507
Allen22738377
St. Joseph20607272
Elkhart19910269
Hamilton17505200
Vanderburgh12027150
Tippecanoe1143841
Porter10198105
Johnson8771185
Hendricks8248171
Vigo7473119
Madison6618131
Monroe658662
Clark637391
Delaware6082110
LaPorte5782111
Kosciusko562854
Howard484286
Bartholomew425368
Wayne4060108
Warrick402977
Floyd394881
Marshall372957
Grant370860
Hancock366469
Cass346334
Noble324051
Boone321856
Henry309542
Dubois306634
Morgan301150
Jackson298141
Dearborn287537
Shelby251165
Gibson243339
DeKalb236539
Clinton234627
Knox233729
Lawrence231954
Wabash216028
Adams214327
Miami213521
Montgomery198232
Jasper192820
Steuben192016
Daviess190957
Harrison190328
Ripley189527
Whitley185117
Fayette179441
Huntington173815
LaGrange172639
White172324
Putnam171133
Decatur163146
Wells159939
Randolph156227
Jefferson155420
Clay152527
Posey149422
Scott147729
Greene140454
Sullivan130621
Jay128219
Jennings124422
Starke120128
Fountain111911
Fulton107621
Spencer10589
Washington102310
Perry95821
Carroll93513
Franklin91028
Parke8886
Owen88214
Orange87028
Vermillion86318
Tipton75529
Rush7458
Blackford71219
Newton67416
Pike66121
Pulaski58424
Benton5353
Brown4858
Martin4387
Crawford4226
Warren3393
Switzerland3305
Union3272
Ohio2747
Unassigned0299