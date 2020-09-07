Camping during a holiday weekend, is it the best way to beat the COVID blues?

BLOOMINGDALE, Ind. (WTHI) -- COVID-19 has changed many plans this year so far. These include big holiday plans you may have had. The outdoors has been great at getting people's mind off the pandemic.

Turkey Run Canoe and Camping is a campsite that was open this Labor Day weekend. Tina Wyndham is the manager of this campsite.

She says camping allows for people to stay socially distant while getting away to have some fun. During this labor day weekend, Wyndham says she was excited to see people kayaking, tubing, and canoeing. She says people at the campsite were taking full advantage of all the fun.

Today we spoke with different campers who went to Turkey Run Canoe and Camping this weekend. So far, everyone said they had a blast while camping outdoors for the holiday weekend.

Turkey Run Canoe and Camping have been busy all summer long. Wyndham says every weekend has felt like a holiday weekend to her, but not exactly to the campers.

Camper Matthew Whitlock said, "For a holiday weekend, this definitely feels more like a holiday weekend than any other holidays in the past six months." Whitlock was happy to be able to see his friends again because they went camping.

He said even though this isn't what they normally do, it still made him feel as if everything was somewhat normal again. He said, "Usually we have family cookouts and stuff like that over at their house, but obviously we can't this year. So we decided to come here just for a little bit of normalcy."

Another person who is brand new to camping says she can't wait to go back next year. Allie Thomas says her family bought a camper due to COVID-19. She said camping has been a great alternative to large family get-togethers.

Thomas said, "Ya we absolutely love the time at night by the fire, it's really good bonding time together to make s'more's, and we've really been enjoying it."

Turkey Run Canoe and Camping doesn't just offer camping. The business also gives you a chance to hike, canoe, and kayak.

For more information on this campground, you can go to their website by clicking here.