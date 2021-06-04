'Camping Indiana' Facebook Group is giving back to D.N.R. State Parks

SHAKAMAK STATE PARK, Ind. (WTHI) - A lot of us have ventured out to state parks to enjoy nature and the beautiful scenery over the last year. One group is stepping up and doing their part. All to keep parks clean and pristine.

Many state parks have no doubt been busy with increased attendance all across the country. Camping, fishing, and canoeing have all boomed since more and more people want to get outdoors and enjoy nature.

Ginger Murphy Deputy Director of Stewardship Indiana D.N.R. said the pandemic has certainly been the reason why State Parks have been so busy. “I think people felt like it was safe and a great place to just be away from the confines of your home or your bubble for a period of time.”

However, with increased attendance to parks, comes the chance for more trash and litter to build up. A Facebook group called “Camping Indiana” has been active for eleven years and now has more than 20,000 Hoosiers.

This week, June 1st to June 6th, they are hosting their second annual “Give Back Week” where volunteers in the group stay at a state park and pick up trash and litter at D.N.R. properties.

Earl Reagan is the Founder of Camping Indiana and he says why this group is so important, especially right now. “The Parks are really short staffed right now and with the increase in campers in the last year there’s a need for people to go out and help pick up trash.”

Camping Indiana is always coordinating with the Indiana DNR to see where help is needed most. And two years ago Reagan decided it’s time to donate their time to the state parks.

“The State Parks have given us so much in the way of recreational opportunities just immeasurable recreational opportunities that we want to give back something for the State Parks.”

And this passion for the outdoors comes from Reagan’s father who was an avid outdoorsman and the tradition continues to keep nature pure.

“He would be so proud of what I’m doing with this. And it’s kind of continuing the family legacy and a way to honor my dad.”

So remember, if you are out enjoying the many state parks, be sure to leave it exactly how you found it.

