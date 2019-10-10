Clear

Campfires, candles, halloween costumes, and extension cords are big fire starters

Local fire officials want you to know how you keep your family safe

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 11:04 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - We are only a few weeks away from Halloween, and local fire officials want you to know how you keep your family safe.

October is fire prevention month and Assistant Fire Chief Norm Loudermilk walked us through a few of the ways fires can start this time of the year.

He says campfires, candles, halloween costumes, and extension cords are big fire starters this time of year.

Loudermilk says it's important to pick the right costume for your child, some costumes have long trailing fabric which could cause your child to trip or it could catch on fire if you get to close to a fire.

Another danger is the possiblity of the costume melting.

" Its gonna change the chemical compostition of the material and its gonna melt to your skin. Its gonna drip, its gonna be like melted plastic so you will get burned. Some burns could be third degree or full thickness burns." said Loudermilk

We want to make sure that doesn't happen so with the start of the holiday season fire prevention tips are so important. You can find all the advice you need on the national fire protection association website. we've linked you to it here.

