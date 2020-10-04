Campers flocks to Fowler Park amid dry conditions

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many areas across the Wabash Valley are experiencing drought conditions.

This comes after one of the driest Septembers on record.

Many campers however are taking advantage of the dry fall weather.

Camping is a fall favorite, as is making a nice campfire.

Parks throughout Vigo County are allowing campfires in campground fire rings, even though a burn ban is in place for the county.

We caught up with a few campers at Fowler Park.

They offered some good advice for anyone who wants to enjoy a nice fall campfire.

"You have to use your head. The wind was coming across the lake. We had a strong wind so we went all day with no fire. But yesterday the wind straightened up a little bit in the afternoon so we built a fire and as you can see there is no wind right now," said a camper named Bud Austin.

Austin and his family also say they have fire extinguishers nearby, which is always advised.