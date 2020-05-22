Campers and boaters flock to West Boggs Park

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - By mid-morning Friday trucks with empty boat trailers filled the parking lot. Many had to utilize the entrance road for more room. However those boaters were utilizing natural social distancing out on West Boggs lake.

Just up the road from the boat launch campers began filing into the camper ground early. There are 200 hundred spots in the park. All 200 hundred have been spoken for.

Park officials say they have a waiting list full of folks who hope cancelations mean a weekend at the park.

News 10 spoke with park superintendent Jameson Hibbs. Hibbs says as soon as governor Holcomb made the announcement the park's phones have been ringing off the hook.

Hibbs says, "It's good to see the boaters and the campers rolling in. I mean that's what we're all about. So actually seeing the campers in again, I was just in the campground and actually heard kids playing. I'm like wow this is great, kids are finally using the facilities again so it's been nice."