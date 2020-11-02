Campaigns heading into final hours of the election, what they're doing to secure votes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- On this day before election day, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are focused on swing states.

President Trump will hold six rallies in five states today as he tries to keep his base fired up.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Ohio and Pennsylvania hoping to turn those states blue.

Both campaigns are confident heading into the final hours of the election.

At a midnight rally in South Florida, President Trump said Biden will ruin the economy.

This election is a choice between a crippling depression and a historic boom," said President Trump.

A bit earlier in the day - former Vice President Biden said the country can't recover from the coronavirus with Mr. Trump in office.

"The truth is to beat the virus we first have to beat Donald Trump," said former Vice President, Joe Biden.

One of the major issues during this race is the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Johns Hopkins's University, since January, there have been more than 9.2 million confirmed cases in the United States and more than 230,000 deaths.

Now voters will decide who should be in the white house to work to control Covid-19 and help the country rebound.