Campaign announcement parties held in Terre Haute

Chris Switzer and Steve Ellis both announced Saturday that they will be running for Vigo County Commissioners.

Posted: Feb 1, 2020 9:45 PM
Updated: Feb 1, 2020 10:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana primary election is right around the corner.

Several local races are getting attention.

We have new information for you about two campaign announcements in Vigo County.

Chris Switzer announced Saturday evening that he will be running for Vigo County Commissioner District 2.

He held an announcement party at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Switzer shared his goals and why he wants to represent Vigo County.

"I could interact with the people that are struggling in our community, and having issues where we can get going and change things for the better in Vigo County," said Switzer.

There was another announcement party in Terre Haute Saturday night.

Steve Ellis, the owner of Top Guns announced he will also be running for Vigo County Commissioner District 3.

Several other candidates have also announced they're running for various seats.

