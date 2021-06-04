Camp is back in session for the Boys and Girls Club

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A sense of normalcy is bringing back life to one local organization.

"The Early Bird Camp" is underway with the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club.

This year, the organization partnered with the Vigo County School Corporation. They now offer the camp at Meadows Elementary School.

Leaders involved tell us they are glad to reconnect with the kids, all after a trying year for everyone.

"It's just exciting to see them be able to play again, and just being outside as a large group it's kind of exciting. And like she said, it's exciting to meet new faces and create those bonds throughout the summer," Program Coordinator Jessica Gray said.

To get a child involved in the camp, visit the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Clubs website.