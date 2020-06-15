Camp invention to return to the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Camp invention is returning to the Wabash Valley this summer but it's in a different way than normal.

Camp Invention connect is a new distance learning program.

Families will receive four activity kits involving science and innovation.

This includes discovering the principles of flight and understanding how their own ideas can be put to work and also learn about inventors.

It's all part of a brand new curriculum where the goal is to keep students learning and using their imaginations despite our current challenges with COVID-19.

Camp Invention Connect is for students in grades Kindergarten through 6th.

The program starts on July 13th and organizers encourage you to register by next Saturday.

There is a $175.00 fee per child but-- there are $100.00 grants available.

