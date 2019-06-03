Camp Rave taking applications for summer day camp, some sessions already full

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local summer camp is getting kids excited about learning!

Kids spent the day getting to know each other through games at Camp Rave on Monday.

It's a day camp through Chances and Services For Youth.

Fun activities, like field trips and swimming, are on the agenda this summer.

Not only are campers learning about subjects, like science and engineering, they're also forming lifelong friendships.

"I know as a kid, I went to Summer Camp Rave," said School Age Coordinator Lindsey English, "and I met lots of fun friends myself. So just getting to know each other and having a good time."

The first few weeks are already full at Camp Rave, but applications are being accepted for later.

The camp runs until August 2nd from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

It's open to kids in kindergarten through 5th grade. Kids also receive breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.

