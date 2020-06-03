Camp Rave is back in session for the summer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Camp RAVE is back in session. It's a summer camp led by Chances and Services for Youth.

Programs offered at the camp are designed to give kids a variety of educational and recreational activities.

For example, kids will get to play sports, create artwork, play in the water, and grow a garden.

Camp RAVE is open to those young people who've just finished kindergarten through the 5th grade.

Home base for the camp is the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Terre Haute, but camp activities will have kids out and about at several locations.

Camp RAVE runs through August 7.

To learn more, call 812-232-3952, extension 49, or just click here.