Camp Navigation program to kick-off in June - with fewer kids than normal

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer day camp programs are still being offered. Camp Navigate's program will kick off on June 1.

The program will be taking place at the World Gospel Church throughout June.

The Life Center will be unavailable at that time.

The program will have fewer kids than normal this summer. They want to support parents who must be at work full-time.

Several health and safety measures will be in place.

"We can't control what goes on outside of camp, but we can try to control to the best of our ability what's going to happen at Camp Navigate," Eleanor Ramseier, the executive director of the camp said.

Scholarships are available for a family in need. Camp registration forms are available on the program's website.