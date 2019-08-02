Camp Navigate wraps summer program with silly challenge, valuable lesson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer fun is winding down for area programs as students prepared to head back to school, and Camp Navigate sent children off with a silly challenge that has a valuable lesson.

Camp Navigate hosted community leaders, including Vigo County Schools Superintendent Rob Haworth, Friday morning to take part in the ham straw challenge. It's exactly what it sounds -- you use a piece of ham to make a straw, then you drink a cup of water and eat the piece of ham.

It's something children at Camp Navigate have gotten really excited about this summer after program organizers noticed it happening at a camp in the State of Washington. Camp Navigate leaders wanted to help the children understand that you should always be able to have a little fun, no matter your job.

"We have a purpose for everything we do here. And that would be the fact that you can take education, plus fun, and it's going to equal success... Wherever you work, you've got to have fun. We want the kids to learn work hard, play hard," said Camp Navigate Director and Co-Founder, Eleanor Ramseier.

Haworth issued his own challenge for the students -- to make this school year a great one.